Miss Zim needs votes to qualify for Miss World

Miss Zimbabwe Belinda Potts, who is in Sanya, China for the Miss World finale, is pinning her hopes on Zimbabweans to vote for her in the Social Media contest.

A win in the category will give the beauty queen an automatic qualification for the pageant’s top 30 ahead of the grand finale set for December 8 at the Crown of Beauty Theatre in Sanya.

The challenges that will get the models automatic entry into the final top 30 are Top Model, Head to Head challenge, Social Media, Sports Challenge and Beauty with a Talent.

Potts, who has been in China for the past few weeks, urged Zimbabweans to vote for her.

“Voting has started so I kindly ask you to vote for me for the Miss World 2018 competition. Do it for me, do it for your Zimbabwe.

“Thank you in advance and be blessed. Let’s go team Zimbabwe,” posted Potts on the Miss World Zimbabwe Facebook page.

To vote for her, one should visit the www.missworldvote.com website and cast their ballot there.

Voting closes tomorrow.

Locals have also been encouraged to download a Chinese application called Mobstar to their mobile phones and sign in. When signed in, they can follow Potts and also vote for her using that platform.

Potts is among 144 beauties from various nations taking part in the contest. The Chronicle