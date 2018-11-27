Miss Twins Zimbabwe finale beckons

By Boniface Chimedza

Organisers of the maiden beauty pageant for twins dubbed “Miss Twins Zimbabwe” are optimistic the event, which is scheduled to take place at East Point in Harare next month will be an exciting affair.

The pageant will see 10 sets of twins, selected from the country’s provinces, contesting for the coveted crown, among other prizes.

The organisers introduced the contestants, whose ages range is from 18 to 26 years at a Press conference held in Harare recently.

Miss Twins Zimbabwe founder Sarah Dhliwayo Nkala said preparations were at an advanced stage with finalists and performers confirming their participation.

“Miss Twins Zimbabwe has a mission to improve communities. The winning set of twins will be supported and empowered to improve their community. Each set of crowned twins has to do community programs and as such, half of the prize money is given to the twins and the other half goes back to their community for projects,” said Dhliwayo.

Harare Province finalists for Miss Twins Zimbabwe, Lippie and Linda Ndagurwa, have expressed confidence in themselves as they brace up for the pageant’s grand finale.

The Ndagurwas both hold an Honours Degree in Accounting with Midlands State University and are currently pursuing Certified Theory in Accounting (CTA), with Chartered Accountants Academy, where they are enrolled on a full time basis in pursuit of their quest to eventually become Chartered Accountants.

Speaking to The Herald in an exclusive interview held alongside the press conference, the twins said they were excited to be finalists, describing the pageant as the first of its kind in the world.

“We would like to thank the organisers for coming up with such a unique concept and allowing us to showcase our abilities as twins. The thing that makes being twins special is also the thing that makes it odd. As identical twins, we are more than just close, it is like we have been best friends starting way before we were born, literally speaking,” said Lippie.

Linda, her identical twin, who was nodding in agreement, later added that she shares an indelible bond with her sister, saying it was encouraging that they made it into the finals.

“Being crowned as Miss Twins Harare was magical. It was like we were royalty. But more than that, a lot of the preparations for the pageant happened while we were preparing for our CTA Examinations, which made the race even tougher for us,” said Linda. Kwekwe, Kadoma, Kariba, Bulawayo, Bindura, Gweru, Chipinge and Mazowe are among areas with representation in the unique beauty pageant.

Event organisers assured the media that they had the capacity to hold the event successfully.

Miss Twins Zimbabwe pageant will be held at East Point in Harare on December 15. The Herald