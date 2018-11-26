Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ZPP wants probe into abductions

By Nokuthaba Nkomo

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has called on government to investigate all reported cases of enforced disappearances and abductions and bring justice to the affected individuals and families.

Zimbabwe's politician Morgan Tsvangirai, second left, joins Sheffra Dzamara, second right, wife to activist Itai Dzamara who was allegedly abducted by State security agents holds a placard calling for his return, while taking part in a demonstration to commemorate a year since his disappearance, in Harare,Wednesday, March, 9, 2016. One of Zimbabwe's main opposition leaders Morgan Tsvangirai who joined the march and the Dzamara family members said that they hold Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe responsible for the abduction of the activist. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
This comes as the world is preparing to celebrate the International Human Rights Day on December 10.

In a statement, ZPP said most of the disappearances occurred between the years 2000 and 2008 and some have not been accounted for up to date.

“These violations were more pronounced at the height of opposition politics between 2000 and 2008. Many who disappeared have not been accounted for and their families never got closure as there is impunity for enforced disappearances,” the statement said.

ZPP said seeing that it’s been exactly 10 years since some of the abductions occurred in 2008, government should criminalise all acts of enforced disappearances and abductions among other things.

“In 2008 alone, ZPP recorded an alarming 511 cases of enforced disappearances and abductions, most of which were perpetrated between April and December 2008,” the statement said. DailyNews

