Zinara offers 50 percent discount

By Nokuthaba Nkomo

Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) will be offering a 50 percent discount on penalties of outstanding vehicle licence fees.

File Picture of Zinara vehicle licensing inspector, David Masinge stressing a point to Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango

This comes as the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) has threatened to carry out a de-registration exercise of unlicensed vehicles and those that have not been exempted for over two years.

“Zinara would like to advise the motoring public that in view of the de-registration exercise to be conducted by CVR of vehicles not licensed or exempted for a period of two or more years at 31st July 3018, Zinara will be offering a 50 percent discount on penalties only, on outstanding vehicle licence fees up to December 31, 2018,” Zinara revealed in a statement.

“Our valued motoring clients are advised to visit any Zinara office countrywide and take advantage of the discount promotion to update and regularise their vehicle licence before the de-registration process to be carried out by CVR.”

Zinara earlier carried out a similar exercise which ended in September where it was offering a 100 percent discount on penalties of outstanding licence fees. DailyNews

