Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Zanu PF wins Mutoko by-election

25,686 10

Zanu PF has retained the Mutoko North parliamentary seat after its candidate Rambidzai Nyabote polled 11 141 against her main challenger Boniface Mushore of the MDC-A who could only manage 1 329 votes.

Supporters of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wave a political poster during the final rally of Zanu-PF ahead of the Zimbabwe elections. Picture: Getty Images
Supporters of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wave a political poster during the final rally of Zanu-PF ahead of the Zimbabwe elections. Picture: Getty Images

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Nick Mangwana posted the election results on his Twitter account yesterday.

The Mutoko North by-election was triggered by the election of Mable Chinomona as the president of the Senate.

It is the first by-election since the July 30 elections in which Zanu PF won by a two thirds majority.

Related Articles

Chamisa haunts Mnangagwa: showdown now inevitable

38,814 0

Zanu PF targets youth vote

25,488 4

MDC, Zanu PF rivalry resumes

24,664 3

MDC pours scorn on Mudenda

18,052 6

Elections watchdog, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network claims that the poll recorded a higher number of assisted voters. DailyNews

You might also like More from author