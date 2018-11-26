Zanu PF wins Mutoko by-election

Zanu PF has retained the Mutoko North parliamentary seat after its candidate Rambidzai Nyabote polled 11 141 against her main challenger Boniface Mushore of the MDC-A who could only manage 1 329 votes.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Nick Mangwana posted the election results on his Twitter account yesterday.

The Mutoko North by-election was triggered by the election of Mable Chinomona as the president of the Senate.

It is the first by-election since the July 30 elections in which Zanu PF won by a two thirds majority.

Elections watchdog, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network claims that the poll recorded a higher number of assisted voters. DailyNews