Tytan and Olinda to host speed dating event

By Tonderai Zvimba

Singer/songwriter Tytan and wife Olinda will host a speed dating event in Harare next month as a way to help single people get rid of their relationship woes.

Speed dating is a formalised matchmaking process whose purpose is to encourage eligible singles to meet large numbers of new potential partners in a very short period of time.

On December 14 singles from the ages of 30 to 50 for men and 25 to 30 for women, are eligible to register for the event. There is a nominal $30 registration fee and the exact location, venue, rules and regulations will be received upon registration.

Tytan said the whole idea of speed dating was inspired by stories him and Olinda heard from their followers about their relationship woes.

“After hearing these stories, my wife then suggested we can try something like this out. This to help people who are really willing to find a companion get a fair chance with multiple options in a very safe, private, relaxed and conducive environment, with open minded people who’re there for the same reason too and are without prejudice,” said Tytan.

He said they would do more speed dating sessions in other cities as well.

“Requests have come especially from Bulawayo so that might be our next stop. We intend to pick up our pace and make it a monthly event in the end,” said Tytan.

During the speed dating, singles will receive five minutes to interact with each participant and if both parties are interested they will exchange contact information after the event.

The event will also have an after event mix and mingle party where Tytan is expected to perform with light food and drinks being offered.

Speed dating events are not common amongst Zimbabweans as they are mostly popular in the western countries.

However, many Zimbabweans have reacted to this upcoming event positively on social media, with some saying they cannot wait to attend the event. The Chronicle