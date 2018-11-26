Rising star Ndebele launches debut album

Marondera-based rising musician Spiwe Ndebele launched her debut album “Into You” in style recently at Wise Owl School.

The launch coincided with the school’s fun day which saw hip-hop singer Takura performing at the event which was meant to raise funds to develop school grounds.

Aged 14, Ndebele performed songs from the album leaving the crowds who also included chief executives from different companies, mesmerised by her energy. She belted out songs like “Kure Kure” and “So Into You” which had sing-along lines that were popular with students.

Takura also had a fair share of the show as he dished out his hit songs. The event saw other students performing during a talent show as a way of promoting arts and culture at the school.

Ndebele, who some have likened to South African singer Shekhinah because of their similar physical features, said her music was meant to introduce a new rising star onto the showbiz scene.

“I am excited with the turnout and this is my first time to perform for a huge crowd though I staged a performance with Tariro NeGitare recently. Many have queried how I balance books and music, but just know I have time for all and it is about priorities,” she said.

Ndebele, who was adopted at primary school by philanthropist Dr Rudo Makirimani, said music has been her passion since a tender age.

“I grew up in the music world. At school, my music teacher Mr Nyadenga, made my life easy by assisting me. The ideaof recording an album came from Dr Makirimani, who has been with me through thick and thin since day one. The album is actually a dedication to her. She has opened doors for me, it was a dream come true meeting up with Zimbabwean superstar Jah Prayzah, who later donated that one track which was produced by DJ Tamuka,” she said.

Some of the songs on the album include “Kure Kure” done by MacDee, “Pfuma”produced by Rodney Beatz and “Tsika Dzedu” produced by DJ Tamuka.

Organisers of the event also thanked the parents and the corporate sector for sponsoring the glittering event. The Herald