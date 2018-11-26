Mudzuri in trouble for meeting Mnangagwa

By Fortune Tazvida | Nehanda Radio |

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Vice President Elias Mudzuri is in trouble with his own party after ‘nicodemously’ meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

Militant youths in the opposition party are already calling for the former Harare mayor to be expelled from the party for meeting Mnangagwa yesterday inspite of a party resolution not to.

Furious fellow MDC MPs, among them Charlton Hwende and Murwisi Zwizwai confronted Mudzuri over the issue at a post-budget event for legislators in the capital.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Hwende and Zwizwai hectored Mudzuri, demanding to know why he was the only MDC legislator to attend the event.

“What were you doing at State House? You are endorsing Mnangagwa; you and to State House and endorse him after he rigged the elections,” charged Hwende.

Zwizwai added; “Our MPs were beaten up by the police and ejected from Parliament last week because of Mnangagwa but you are attending his event at State House.”

Pictures of Mudzuri shaking hands with Mnangagwa are being gleefully posted by state media newspapers much to the anger of opposition party officials who only this week saw their MPs being assaulted and forcefully evicted from parliament after they refused to stand up for Mnangagwa.

A defiant Mudzuri meanwhile accused his colleagues of “petty politics”.

“It is with sadness and unfortunate circumstances that my fellow junior parliamentarians would want to play petty politics on something that is part of my terms of reference as a party deployee.

“My confusion to all this stems from the fact that, if what I did was ‘illegal’ to my fellow parliamentarians, then I want to understand what we are still doing in parliament as a Party and wasting taxpayer’s money.

“I went to State House not to appease President Mnangagwa, but to respect the office of Parliament,” said the former Harare mayor. If am wrong and they are right I would be proud to be fired from the Party because I represented the Party in Parliament business.

“It’s sad that my very colleagues, were fully engaged in parliament business at HICC on post budget consultations, a budget presentation that saw MPs under attack from police. What hypocrisy!”

“I believe that I went to State House not to betray anyone; nor did I do it nicodemusly, but in the full knowledge of my colleagues who then faked theatrical accusations.

“The nation is faced with acute economic challenges under a failed leadership of Zanu-PF. That must be our focus, but to abuse my person this way is very unfortunate,” Mudzuri said in a statement.