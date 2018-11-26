Call for interested board members

By Nokuthaba Nkomo

Corporate Governance Unit (CGU) within the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) is inviting interested candidates qualified for appointment as directors to public entities boards.

Under the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31) the OPC is calling on interested parties with qualifications and experience in different fields.

“The Act explicitly requires that members of a board of every public entity must have appropriate diversity of skills, experience and qualifications for managing the entity in the fields of Law, Accountancy, Banking, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Human Resources, Marketing.

“Nationals of Zimbabwe who are interested in being considered for appointment to the boards of public entities and who possess such relevant skills, work experience and academic and professional qualifications are invited to submit their credentials and the sector(s) in which they believe their specific skills — set and competencies would add value to the operational efficiency of a public entity,” the statement said.

The OPC advised those willing to apply to register their interest and highlight their personal credentials including the province of origin, gender and contact details. DailyNews