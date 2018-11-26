4 dead in Chegutu accident

By Blessings Chidakwa

Four people died, three of them on the spot, when a Toyota Allion they were travelling in hit the pillars of Mupfure Bridge near Chegutu and landed under the bridge.

The accident occurred around 2pm about 11 kilometres outside Chegutu along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

Chegutu district police Superintendent (Crime) Shepherd Madungwe confirmed the accident.

“Three people died on the spot at Mupfure Bridge around 1400hrs, while the other one died upon admission at a Chegutu hospital,” he said.

“A fifth person was injured.

“The Toyota Allion was coming from Harare and on approaching Mupfure River the driver tried to overtake, but midway across the bridge he decided to return to his lane and ended up smashing into the pillars, resulting in the vehicle landing under the bridge.”

Supt Madungwe said a truck that was coming from Bulawayo tried to avoid a head-on collision with the Toyota Allion and overturned, blocking the road and causing congestion for hours.

Chegutu chief fire officer Mr Benaiah Manyara said they had managed to clear the wreckage by 7pm. The Herald