Zim executive shines in Australia

By Mtandazo Dube

Susan Vivian Mutami, a Zimbabwean based in Australia, was last week honoured at the prestigious Australian CEO Magazine Executive of the Year Awards in Sydney for her contribution to that country’s healthcare system.

One of the most hotly contested accolades for Australia’s leading executives, the awards do not celebrate a company’s success, but rather the exceptional contributions made by the CEOs, MDs and senior management.

So exalted are the awards, Australian mining magnate and one of the country’s richest people, Gina Rinehart, was named Chairperson of the Year in 2017.

Now Musami is the first black African to receive the lofty honour.

“I am greatly humbled and honoured to be a part of something beautiful and big on the Australian calendar. To be in a room full of people that inspire me was surreal. Honestly speaking I never dreamt of being where I am today,” said Musami.

The 29-year-old mother of one grew up in Mbizo, Kwekwe and moved to Australia in 2007 to study Nursing and also read for a Bachelor of Social Sciences (Security and Counter-Terrorism).

“I grew up in a middle class family and my father Moore Mutami worked very hard and sent me to good, affordable schools. Unfortunately he died in a car accident in May 2005.

“I wish he could have lived to see all my success. I know he would have been so proud considering the sacrifices he made to make sure I had all the books that I needed at school even though I was a very playful but focused individual.”

Musami did her primary education at Fitchlea in Kwekwe (1995-2001), and high school at Loreto in Silobela (2002-2005).

She also credits her husband for her success.

“If it was not for the love of my kind-hearted husband I would not be where I am today. He shaped me into the woman that I am, an honest woman of integrity and I’m forever grateful.

“He introduced me to myself. It didn’t take long for my employer to see my work ethic and what I could bring to the table and to the nation at large.

I’m also forever indebted to the beautiful, loving and generous people of Australia who opened their hearts and arms for me and my family,” she said.

Musami said she loves Zimbabwe and hopes to meaningfully contribute to its development.

“I have a two-year-old son who looks up to me and because of him I want to do more for my beautiful nation. I’m a home girl. I love Zimbabwe. I hope one day I contribute towards its development.” Sunday Mail