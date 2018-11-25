Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

BusinessFeatured

Relief for car importers

26,335 3

By Charity Musareva

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has thrown a lifeline to private motor vehicle buyers who paid for car imports on or before November 22, 2018, exempting them from mandatory duty in foreign currency.

Police bust international vehicle smuggling syndicate
File picture of vehicles being transported

The revenue collector said individuals who imported vehicles on or before November 22, and whose cars are scheduled to arrive in Zimbabwe on or before January 3, 2019 can also pay duty through RTGS, bond notes or foreign currency.

On Thursday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said payment of motor vehicle duty in foreign currency would be mandatory from midnight last Friday.

Related Articles

Traffic fines hiked by 2 200 percent

26,293 67

Ncube’s budget – A high-sounding nothing

36,929 6

Forex duty: Car importers stuck at B/Bridge

36,459 145

Mnangagwa roasted on Twitter over ‘cruel’…

71,836 100

In a statement yesterday Zimra said, “The payment of duty in foreign currency applies to any person or company importing goods designated as foreign currency dutiable that were purchased after the 22nd of November 2018;

“Goods purchased on or before 22nd November 2018 and consigned for export to Zimbabwe on or before 3rd January 2019; (and) motor vehicles imported under suspension of duty for use by physically handicapped persons.”

About 300 second-hand vehicles arrive at Beitbridge Border Post daily, with around 200 import entries are processed daily.

Zimbabweans spend roughly U$500 million on vehicle imports annually. The Sunday Mail

You might also like More from author