Ngezi hunts for winning coach

By Don Makanyanga in Mhondoro

Ngezi Platinum Stars …………0

Black Rhinos …………………..0

A season that promised so much ended on a whimper for Ngezi Platinum Stars. A defeat to Black Rhinos at the Baobab summed up the home side’s 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

Substitute Allan Gahadzikwa scored a stoppage time winner for the visitors.

Ngezi are without a head coach having parted ways with Tonderai Ndiraya and the hunt for a new gaffer is already in full throttle.

The platinum miners have already drawn up a shortlist and could announce the man who will lead them in 2019 in a fortnight when they host their end of season awards.

The Sunday Mail Sport exclusively reveals that the shortlist features Harare City coach Mark Harrison, Highlanders mentor Madinda Ndlovu, Warriors assistant coach Rahman Gumbo and the championship winning pair of Joey Antipas (Chicken Inn) and Lloyd Chitembwe (Caps United).

Former Warriors coach Ian Gorowa, who was present at the Baobab yesterday, is also part of the shortlist.

“What we are looking for is a proven winner, not just someone who will promise a lot and deliver very little,” said a senior club official.

“After missing out on the championship like we did this year, we believe that getting someone with a proven record of winning trophies on board will help us in attaining our target, which is the championship.

“The shortlist is there and will soon be presented to the board who will oversee interviews and make their decision.”

Club chairman Jerimiah Gasiteni chose to play his cards close to the chest but confirmed that a substantive coach will be announced soon.

“We had a run of 14 games unbeaten, an improved season from the last one. However, we failed to dispatch small teams as we should have done and that was our major downfall this season.

“We missed our target, we aim to do better next season and we will announce the head coach soon,” said Gasiteni.

Meanwhile, interim Ngezi coach Clifton Kadurira watched in frustration yesterday as his team suffered an embarrassing home defeat.

Ngezi gifted Rhinos the winner when goalkeeper Nelson Chadya failed to clear a Godknows Murwira back pass and gifted Gahadzikwa an early Christmas present. Kadurira is not in the running for the job and says he will stand guided by what the club’s bosses will decide.

Teams

Ngezi Platinum Stars: N Chadya, P Moyo, K Bulaji, G Murwira, F Makarati, W Mukanga, M Charamba, M Mushonga (X Moyo 78) , D Teguru ( T Mabvura 60) , K Murera, S Nhivi,

Black Rhinos: H Rusawo, E Chigiji, F Banda, B Homora, P Mukombwe (M Kurerwa 54), T Sibanda, W Kapinda, T Jaravani, H Chimutimunzeve (A Gahadzikwa 87), W Taderera, D Mudadi. Sunday Mail