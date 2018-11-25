DeMbare cap most disastrous season

By Mukudzei Chingwere in Gweru

Roderick Mutuma scored a brace as Dynamos were handed a drubbing by already relegated Nichrut at Ascot yesterday.

Ephraim Mwinga converted a late penalty to complete the rout. The record Zimbabwe Premiership champions had a poor campaign, flirting with relegation for the better part of the marathon.

Lloyd Chigowe was brought on an interim basis towards the end of the season to replace fired Lloyd Mutasa who had led the team into the murky waters of relegation. Chigowe managed to save the once Glamour Boys but is not guaranteed of getting the job on a permanent basis.

DeMbare supporters chanted Chigowe and his lieutenant Murape Murape’s names as if to endorse them for the team’s coaching job on a permanent basis.

Some reports suggested Chigowe signed a contract with the Harare giants to continue at the helm in the 2019 season but the lanky coach dismissed the reports as false.

“That is bar talk, you know at Dynamos people just talk but there is nothing like that, I have not yet signed a contract. It is pure rumours and lies. Something is going on regarding the negotiations but nothing has been finalised as yet,” he said.

Chigowe also suggested that yesterday’s defeat was a sign that all is not well in the Dynamos camp.

“It was a horror show, there is a lot that was happening behind the scenes which I am not at liberty to share. But what was happening behind the scenes really affected the team’s performance,” he said.

While Dynamos settled first into the match against the Division One bound side, they failed to make their good start count.

Seven minutes before the breather, their former son Mutuma capitalised on a mistake by captain of the day, Godfrey Mukambi, to give the hosts the lead. Moments after the breather, Dynamos could have equalised but Tawanda Macheke failed to connect after he was set on goal by Brett Amidu.

Three minutes before the hour mark, Mutuma completed his brace with a diving header after a brilliant feed by another former DeMbare man Farai Vimisayi. Ten minutes from time, Macheke failed to score again after he was set on goal by Cleopas Kapupurike.

Mwinga converted a penalty in the 85th minute, which was awarded by referee Philani Ncube after a reckless Mukambi had fouled an opponent inside the box. Nichrut coach Michael Ngore was happy with maximum points, saying it is a good foundation for life in the unfashionable second tier.

“I just told the guys to go and attack and utilise their chances and I’m happy we showed we have a good platform to build on in Division One,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lloyd Chitembwe was conspicuous by his absence as Caps United wound up their 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season with a draw against Chapungu at the National Sports Stadium.

Chitembwe’s absence heightened speculation that the championship winning coach could be on his way to Ngezi Platinum Stars. Makepekepe technical director Nelson Matongorere further fanned the speculation by refusing to comment on Chitembwe’s whereabouts in a post-match interview.

Ngezi Platinum lost 0-1 to Black Rhinos, and officials indicated that they were now on the hunt for championship winning coach after parting way with Tonderayi Ndiraya with a few games before end of the season when it was apparent they would not snatch the title from FC Platinum. Sunday News