Chitembwe nowhere to be seen

By Veronica Gwaze

CAPS United ……………………….……0

Chapungu …………………..….0

LLOYD CHITEMBWE was conspicuous by his absence as Caps United wound up their 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season with a draw against Chapungu at the National Sports Stadium.

Chitembwe’s absence heightened speculation that the championship winning coach could be on his way to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Makepekepe technical director Nelson Matongorere further fanned the speculation by refusing to comment on Chitembwe’s whereabouts in a post-match interview.

“It’s not for me to comment on that (where Chitembwe is), l am here to stand in for him,” said Matongorere, who described Caps United’s season as very disappointing.

“With the position we finished on, we really disappointed our supporters because they have a standard they expect from us.

“The low turnout today probably confirms how disappointed they are. We hope to go back to the drawing board and work on having a better 2019.”

Meanwhile, amid the speculation linking their coach to a move to Ngezi, the Caps United bosses last night insisted that Chitembwe is not going anywhere.

“Such speculation is expected when you have a proven coach like Chitembwe and we are used to it,” reads a club statement. The Sunday Mail