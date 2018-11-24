Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

AccidentsFeatured

Redcliff accident claims one

39,052 4

One person died on the spot while two others are battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head on collision at the Redcliff turnoff along the Gweru-Kwekwe highway on Thursday evening.

A police officer attends to one of the injured passengers at the accident scene.
A police officer attends to one of the injured passengers at the accident scene.

The deceased was driving a Nissan X-Trail towards Gweru when she tried to overtake a haulage truck, resulting in a head on collision with a Kwekwe bound Jeep Cherokee.

Two other female passengers who were in the Nissan X-Trail were rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital and were referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee escaped with minor injuries and was treated and discharged at Kwekwe hospital.

Related Articles

Mpilo CEO survives in fatal head-on accident

21,207 2

Nine-vehicle pile-up blocks busy road

20,421 92

Wedding limousine crash leaves 20 dead in New York State

17,526 0

Harare man dies on his way to pay lobola

86,667 797

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the accident. The Herald.

You might also like More from author