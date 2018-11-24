I have not regained my eyesight, ex-Bosso striker sets record straight

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Highlanders striker, Ndumiso “Tsuro”Vundla, has not had his eyesight restored as previously reported earlier this week.

Vundla told Chronicle Sport yesterday that it was not true that he underwent surgery in South Africa where doctors were able to restore his eyesight. This publication had done an unsolicited interview with someone who claimed was the former Bosso striker.

“I can now see, I have gained my eyesight after undergoing surgery in South Africa and I am forever grateful to everyone who stood by me and indeed the team of doctors that worked on my surgery. I hope to get back to work soon,” it was reported.

But yesterday, Vundla set the record straight.

“I am still walking around with the aid of a walking stick, its not true that I now have my eyesight,” said Vundla who played alongside a star studded Highlanders line up that had the likes of Zenzo Moyo, Thabani Masawi, Sizabantu Khoza, Blessing Gumiso, Thulani Biya Ncube, Bekithemba Ndlovu, Dazzy Kapenya, Charles Chilufya among other legendary ex Bosso stars who were under the tutelage of Rahman Gumbo.

As a result of the loss of eyesight, Vundla, a qualified English teacher who trained at Hillside Teachers’ College, also left his job. He has been trying to engage the Zimbabwe Paralympic Committee so as to venture into some form of coaching. The Chronicle.