Hotel officially relaunched

The Stanley and Livingston Boutique Hotel has been officially relaunched after undergoing 12 months of refurbishment.

Located a few kilometres from the majestic Victoria Falls, it becomes the first luxury boutique hotel in the tourist town.

The privately-owned hotel emerges as an elegant hide-out for families, couples or individuals who are keen to explore and take a break far from the madding crowd.

This significant and exciting development has seen US$4 million being invested into the refurbishment of 16 luxurious suites with a touch of modern comfort, charm and retained classic ambiance fit for relaxing.

Priscah Mupfumira, the minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality who officially re-opened the facility thanked the Aujan family for their passion in investing in Zimbabwe and remaining focused for the benefit of both investor and the national economy.

“The investment in Stanley & Livingstone has had a far-reaching positive impact that extends well beyond tourism into the areas of environment, employment and community development,” she said.

The five star hotel with a total of 16 suites exquisitely standardised contribute to its distinctive atmosphere in addition to its amazing views. Daily News.