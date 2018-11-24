Elikem doing just fine without Pokello

By Melissa Mpofu

Ghanaian tailor and TV personality, Elikem Kumordzie, who divorced his Zimbabwean wife, Pokello Nare, whom he met during the Big Brother Africa reality show in 2013, says he has moved on and is doing just fine with his newly found love.

Elikem, who keeps hinting that he has found another lover from Zimbabwe, earlier this year said he was divorcing Pokello as their marriage was irreparable because he had lost love and affection and the two had not been living together as husband and wife.

This week, as Pokello was posting images and videos on Instagram of her and new partner, Ronald Muzambe, partying up a storm in Dubai, Elikem took to his Instagram page where he bragged about his new woman.

However, Elikem —having taken notes from Pokello of being secretive — has not yet revealed the identity of this new woman, keeping Polikem followers in suspense.

“Life has shown me that moments can either break you or mend scars for the good through its ups and downs. The beauty of its ups and downs is that it takes you through journeys you never thought you’d embark on and make ordinaries extra ordinaries or vice versa,” wrote Elikem on Instagram.

“Today, life has given me the chance to be able to count my blessings and never hate myself, but pick myself up and keep moving forward because everything happens for a reason. This has moulded me to be the person I am today.”

After separating with Pokello late last year, Elikem said he was glad to have moved on with his life.

“I’ve moved on and I’m now very happy. I’m enjoying new experiences in my journey with my head up.

This journey is beautiful because I’m sharing it with someone who shares the same vision and beliefs as me.

“I’m sharing it with an exciting and incredible person who has brought me closer to God.”

In apparent reference to Pokello who is famed for attending businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure and friends’ controversial All White parties in South Africa, Elikem said through his new partner, he had realised that there was more to life than just partying.

“When you have a woman who tells you daily that life is meaningless unless you put God first in everything you do — it’s at this point you realise that the life of partying and being out there is vanity,” concluded Elikem.

Elikem is clearly smitten by this purported Zimbabwean girl and the country in general as in most of his videos, he will be singing along to music from the likes of Winky D, Jah Prayzah and most recently Killer T.

Commenting on Elikem’s love for Zimbabwean music, one of his followers Patra said: “Now l really want to see the cousin (girlfriend) behind the scenes. You’ve got Elikem listening and dancing to Killer T and Zim music. Wakuseri kazeni. I hope you’re adapting to Ghanaian life as well.”

Some followers, however, expressed concern over Elikem as they feel he has not wholly moved on as he is still hurting, judging by the tone in most of his posts. They are mostly emotional. The Chronicle.