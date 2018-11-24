Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Chombo’s diplomatic passport revoked

By Shamiso Dzingire

The State yesterday repossessed former Cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo’s diplomatic passport saying he is no longer a government official.

Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who was among those detained by the military when they seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned this week, arrives at court on to face corruption charges in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 25, 2017. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)
Chombo is facing a slew of charges ranging from criminal abuse of office, criminal nuisance and violating the Prevention of Corruption Act amongst others.

Prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema successfully applied for Chombo’s diplomatic passport to be revoked.

Diplomatic passports are issued to persons who work as representatives of a government.

Diplomatic passport allows holders to enjoy various advantages including easy passage at borders, special lines at customs, tax exemptions, travel upgrades on airlines and hotels, free visas to any country and in many cases, visa free travel. Daily News.

