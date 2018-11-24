Chaos reigns supreme at NAC

By Paidamoyo Chipunza

Chaos is reigning supreme at the National Aids Council (NAC) following multiple, but anonymous allegations of tender scandals, abuse of public funds on non-core activities and sexual harassment.

The allegations have sucked in both members of the board and senior executives.

The Herald is reliably informed that the Gender Commission has since taken up cases involving sexual harassment at the workplace, while the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission looked at the tender scandals.

The NAC board is said to have instituted a special audit that intended to specifically look at issues of fuel, travel and subsistence allowances and procurement.

The auditors carried out a routine audit, which did not delve into the specifics required by the board.

Further information gathered by The Herald indicated that the board chairman, Dr Evaristo Marowa, who is being accused of offering consultancy services through CompreHealth — a company that he is affiliated to — has since indicated intention to resign citing these and other allegations levelled against him.

NAC executive director Dr Tapuwa Magure is said to have decided to conclude his official duties at the expiration of his contract next month, despite the fact that the board had extended his contract by a further year to give room for a smooth hand-over, take-over.

Dr Magure has served more than two terms at the helm of NAC and the new regulations governing term of office for executives in State enterprises has been set at not more than two terms.

Dr Magure is also facing allegations of “inappropriate” relationships with a number of his female subordinates.

Further information gathered by The Herald insinuate that Dr Magure has since declared some of the relationships with his subordinates as legal and in line with customary marriage, further raising eyebrows in relation to good corporate governance practices.

Other senior officials cited in the anonymous letters include operations director Mr Raymond Yekeye and national youth coordinator Mrs Beauty Nyamwanza, who are facing allegations of abuse of office.

One of the anonymous letters purported to have been written by disgruntled NAC staff, allege that the officials have been protected over the years, hence no action was taken against them despite both the board and the Ministry of Health and Child Care being aware of the issues.

“Gone are the days when staff members and community would continue to protect you and keep you,” reads part of the letter.

In an interview with The Herald, Dr Marowa denied allegations that he had thrown in the towel, saying even if he was to resign, he would only do so after all the said allegations have been cleared.

Dr Marowa denied ever receiving any money for consultancy services from NAC during his tenure as board chair, save for sitting allowances, which he described as “meagre”.

He further said from the date he was appointed to chair the board, his main duty, together with other board members, was to ensure that transparency, accountability and good corporate governance practices were adhered to by the Secretariat.

Dr Marowa said audits were done, but nothing out of the ordinary was ever picked.

“The board is there to ensure that resources are allocated and used efficiently and this has been happening ever since I became the board chairman”, he said.

“Yes, there might have been certain challenges here and there, but not to the extent at which they are being portrayed.”

Dr Marowa said the board had written to the Ministry of Health and Child Care requesting that it sets up an investigating team to look into all the allegations being cited in the anonymous letters.

In relation to the special audit, Dr Marowa said the board was still engaging with the auditors on how best to proceed.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said his office was seized with the matter and investigations were already underway.

“It will be premature for us to comment on something that is still under investigation”, he said.

“We will make a statement once the investigations are complete.”

NAC is an organisation established through an Act of Parliament to coordinate and facilitate the national multi-sectoral response to HIV and Aids.

It is also mandated to administer the three percent Aids Levy taxed on employees’ income every month. The Herald.