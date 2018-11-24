Boy drowns in Mtshabezi Dam

By Whinsley Masara

A 17 year boy from Esigodini drowned in Mtshabezi Dam while swimming after leaving home to herd cattle with two friends.

Samuel Zulu of Zhilo village was in the company of Promise Khumalo (13) and Thusi Nkala (12) both from the same village, when the incident occurred at around 3PM on Thursday.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

He said investigations were underway.

“I can confirm we received a case of sudden death of a male juvenile who allegedly drowned in Mtshabezi Dam in Esigodini on Thursday afternoon.

“He was in the company of two other friends from the same village when the incident occurred,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.

He said the trio drove the herd of cattle to Mtshabezi Dam to drink water and on arrival, the now deceased told his friends that he wanted to swim.

They all allegedly dived into the water and began to swim.

“During their swimming expedition, the other two friends realised that Zulu was drowning in the water and they tried to assist him but in vain.

“One of them rushed back to the village where he alerted villagers of Zulu’s drowning.

“Some elders from the village managed to retrieve the body from the dam,” Chief Insp Ndebele.

A report was made to the police and they attended the scene.

The body was conveyed to Esigodini District Hospital for post mortem.

Police warned members of the public to desist from playing in water bodies or attempting to swim when they are not good swimmers saying they risk drowning. The Chronicle.