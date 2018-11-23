Mnangagwa roasted on Twitter over ‘cruel’ budget: Furious Zimbabweans tell him off

By Fortune Tazvida | Nehanda Radio |

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday faced a public backlash on social networking site Twitter after posting a message congratulating his Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube for what he called “a historic, responsible and disciplined budget”. Furious Zimbabweans were not amused.

“I wish to congratulate @ MthuliNcube on a historic, responsible and disciplined budget, which both cuts costs and contains crucial confidence building measures to stimulate economic growth. (1/2)

“The core message – austerity for prosperity – is a central component of our strategy to restructure, reform and rebuild, and I am confident that in years to come, this will be seen as a pivotal moment in Zimbabwe’s economic recovery (2/2),” the president wrote on his official Twitter account.

Below are some of the responses the president got from a wide section of Zimbabweans;

Methuli Ndlovu: “Why is your gvt paying teachers in Bond Notes which are not equal to US$ in value?That is hypocrisy.Why demand import duty on private vehicles in Forex when you say Bond Notes are equal to a US$?Shame on your gvt. Mugabe looks better now and Ian Smith a saint.Failures!”

@siphokandebele: “Ian Smith was right about these people they can’t rule.”

@Ed_Josp: “To cut your salaries he gives you a notice, 1 January 2019 To charge duty in USD, effective tomorrow. How about people who had already bought cars and had budgeted to pay duty using bond/rtgs. Why do you hate your own citizens like that?”

@MunyaGumz: “Mdhara foreign currency hakuna asi moda duty ribhadharwe in forex uye over $1b allocated to defence tirikuda kumboenda kuhondo naniko against us the CITIZENS UTTER RUBBISH BUDGET.”

@SteveZwitter: “In months to come the real President will be seated at the New statehouse in Gweru. Those who took over power by the use of guns and violence will be playing with their grandchildren in their farms.”

@sunrisecertain: “US$1Billion to Defence and Home Affairs (thats a WAR TIME BUDGET by our means) and contrast it with half that amount to HEALTH … where are your priorities sir? – buying more guns and bullets and a sprinkle of teargas to fight CITIZENS … hardly anything to celebrate there.”

@haruzivishej: “If bond note and $ US is still at par 1:1 then we expect government to be leading in accepting the bond note.”

@m_matigary: “Then we need to redefine the word responsible Mr Mnangagwa. Surely in all honesty you think overtaxing impoverished masses will eventually make this country tick again? On top of what they already paying you see it fit to increase the exercise duty on fuel as if 2% wasn’t enough?”

@SirChitova: “our Salary is in RTGS. customs duty in USD. if you convert your RTGS to USD you will be jailed 10 years. ko apa.”

Simbarashe Nyanhanga: “Mr President, this is the most ill-thought, ill-advised, citizen punishing budget that will serve nothing but default, evasion and development reversal. It doesn’t have people at heart. 5% cut to the cushy is nothing.”

Blessing Vava: “You thief, you ain’t ashamed robbing the poor.”

Shepherd Yuda: “You lack basic Knowledge on economics. The worst budget ever tabled before starving Zimbabweans. You guys are clueless.”

@maijabu: “But Cde President l myself lm touched it was my desire that one day l will be able to buy myself a car but now since duty is going to be paid in USA and lm earning my salary in RTGS surely where am l going to get the forex.”

@Muxiche: “Please explain to me the logic of forcing the population to accept RTGS/bond as a method of payment when you the government won’t accept it yourselves.”

@nesango_: “Cut salary by 5% but still traveling by swiss jets… Mato saver so??”

@SayiBuleyekhaya: “Bragging about this budget reveals a lack of Goodwill and sincerity towards the people of Zimbabwe. We feel betrayed by our own leaders. This form of corruption is oppressive to the extent that it pales colonialism in comparison.”

“Please demonetize the Bond. Shut down RBZ. Rather turn it into a Banking regulator and financial monitoring authority with no mandate to create currency or handle money directly.”

“This budget is a complete joke. If Government is rejecting it’s own currency for duty payments, then forcing us to accept bond as a legal tender is ludicrous. It’s the worst form of oppression and it defies logic and common sense. Britain made a mistake by giving us independence.”

Tawanda Matanda: “Why should we pay import duty on selected items in USD when there is a law which says its 1:1 with bond note. There is some inconsistency in these laws!!!”

Tendai Tomu: “Without defining the currency in use this budget is a highly sounding nothing! Asante Sana reloaded. How do you budget when you do not know how much your RTGS and bollars are going to be worth tomorrow? It will take the citizens just as in 2009 to redollarise the economy.”

@togatsi: “All of this combined with testimonies we are hearing from the # August1Inquiry simply shows that Zimbabwe is broken and needs real CHANGE – something totally new beyond everything we think is better.”

Ngonidzashe Marvel: “Government is asking for duty to be paid if foreign currency yet 1- They pay is in RTGS 2- If you go to RBZ asking for foreign currency unonyimwa 3- If go to the streets to buy US its a 10 year jail term for you. Saka mukuda tiite sei?”

Sbu Dlomo: “If the law of the land is USD1 :1 Bond, surely it should be legal to pay duty in Bond. Unless you are agreeing with everyone else that it’s not ????”

Dube Thulani: “Ncube is trying his best cutting salaries of top civil servants but all his work will be overshadowed by Hire of private Jets to useless summits and other careless spending via allowances, so back to square 1.”

@mentalist1708: “Respect Us @ edmnangagwa we are tired of these useless Budgets you are busy throwing money on Defence and warvets for what? to strengthen your power at the top. Respect us Vakuru.”

Jinda: “Can anything good come out of Nazareth.. Honestly we are tired. Salary in RTGS, bonus cut, already we are receiving peanuts, drugs charged in USD, Duty in USD, converting bond to Forex 10 years prison. All prizes are high, taxes are hitting poor citizens. Ummmm please spare us..”

@victormtausi: “Dear president. Bondnote:usd parity is not true. Please request of MinFin & Rbz to come up with an honest position. Locals who have endured hardships in Zim and those that voted you into power do not have access to usd. Diasporans are burning a few dollars to enjoy at our expense.”

Tinaye Edwell: “Thank you Mr President. But new dispensation you said it’s with tolerance. Today you didn’t tolerate the MPs who didn’t recognize you as the legitimate President of Zim. You should have stopped the speaker and police to kick and beat the MPs.”

Farie Nyanhete: “Disciplined budget with Defense getting $1.1BN? You have been notified of a 5% salary cut and have until January what about the vehicles you gave an instant notice! You have absolutely no heart for this nation ndapota tisiyeiwo hedu nenhamo dzedu.”

Tina Nzombe: “i think you are grossly misinformed Mr President. All what the budget has done is to take away the little confidence that we had in Mr @ MthuliNcube as oppoed to your position above. the policies are contradictory and its just a joke Sir.”

@MobyLV: “Okay balance me here so you have USD 53million to compensate white farmers for land taken from them,which in the first place was not rightfully theirs but you dont have money to pay civil servants bonuses which will now be half of what Mugabe used to give us,munoshamisa.”