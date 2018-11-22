UAE prosecutors say Matthew Hedges admitted spy charges

A Briton jailed for life for spying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pleaded guilty when he was confronted with “compelling” evidence, prosecutors say.

Matthew Hedges, 31, always said he was innocent and had been researching the country’s security strategy for a PhD.

The verdict angered the UK government, triggering a diplomatic row with the UAE, a long standing ally.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt urgently wants a “call with Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed”.

He feels personally “betrayed” by the verdict as he was given assurances only nine days ago in a meeting with the Emirates’ Crown Prince that this would not be the outcome of the case, the BBC’s James Robbins said.

Mr Hunt has pledged to meet Hedges’ wife Daniela Tejada on Thursday.

He also said he had raised the case with the “highest levels of the UAE government”, adding the verdict was “not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom, and runs contrary to earlier assurances”.

But in a statement, UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, said Hedges had pleaded guilty to all charges after the court presented him with “compelling legal evidence concluded after thorough judicial investigations”.

”The defendant confessed in detail to his crimes during investigations whereby he was accorded his full rights and assurances as per the UAE Constitution and state laws to fair and transparent trial,” he said.

Dr Al Shamsi also said Hedges was in court with representatives from the British Embassy and he “exhausted all methods of defence by his lawyer during the trial”.

Hedges’ family however, said that during the first six weeks of his detention he was interrogated without a lawyer and consular access was unavailable.

During this time he was made to sign a document in Arabic which transpired to be a confession, they said.

“Matthew does not speak or read Arabic,” the family added.

Ms Tejada said her husband shook his head as the verdict was delivered, adding: “I am very scared for Matt.

“Matthew is innocent. The Foreign Office know this and have made it clear to the UAE authorities that Matthew is not a spy for them.”

She said the British government “must take a stand now” and the UAE authorities “should feel ashamed for such an obvious injustice”.

At prime minister’s questions, Tory MP Crispin Blunt told Mrs May she should make clear to the UAE that “if he is not released, I don’t see why we should be committed to their defence”.

According to Abu Dhabi newspaper The National, a life sentence means a maximum of 25 years in jail, after which Hedges would be deported.

Hedges, who is also liable for the costs of the case, has 30 days to appeal during which time he will be held in custody, the paper reports.

edges is said to be in a poor state of mental health, the BBC understands, and Ms Tejada has previously criticised the lack of treatment he has received in prison.

Vice-Chancellor of Durham University, Professor Stuart Corbridge, said the conditions Hedges was being held in “breached his human rights”.

“[And] this judgement has been delivered in the absence of anything resembling due process or a fair trial,” he said.

“There has been no information given on what basis Matt was handed this sentence and no reason to believe that Matt was conducting anything other than legitimate academic research.” BBC News