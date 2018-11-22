PSL claims win as Ndoro Ajax feud ends

By Tendai Ndoro

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) feels vindicated after Ajax Cape Town threw in the towel in their long-running legal battle.

Ajax last week abandoned their contestation of advocate William Mokhari’s arbitration ruling regarding Tendai Ndoro.

Mokhari had docked seven points from Ajax for fielding the ineligible striker and that saw Ajax relegated back in May.

PSL lawyer Michael Murphy said the football body deserves credit for being found on the right side of the law throughout the cases.

“At the end of the day, the matter ended on the basis that the league was right,” Murphy said.

“Quite simply, there was a series of litigation with two arbitrations and about four court hearings and in every single one the league was found to be correct, except for one where the question was on the jurisdiction of Safa’s arbitration.”

Murphy continued: “The settlement was that they (Ajax) are not going to proceed with the case because it has no prospect of getting anywhere or achieving anything.”

A legal eagle representing Ajax, who did not want to be named, said it was best that both parties move on.

“The only people who would benefit from this would be us the lawyers who are paid lots of money for these cases, so this was the best decision.”

— SowetanLive.