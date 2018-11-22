No Harare Carnival this year

After many false starts, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) – organisers of the Harare International Carnival – have decided to defer the hosting of the event this year.

“The much-anticipated annual event which had been pencilled for December 2018 will not be held this year and this decision was not arrived at lightly,” ZTA head corporate affairs, Godfrey Koti, said yesterday.

“The year 2018 was punctuated by numerous competing events that led to the postponement of the event from its original October timing and we had hoped to hold the carnival before year-end. The competing events at this time of the year, careful consideration of the weather conditions that are usually characterised by rainfall and the current prevailing economic climate contributed to getting to this decision.”

Added Koti: “We want to make sure that the event is everything it should be and without adequate resources and a conducive environment, it would be a disservice to the Harare International Carnival Brand and the general populace.”

The week-long Harare International Carnival, which attracts thousands of merrymakers, including foreigners, had become a major part of the country’s entertainment calendar. As such, Koti apologised to all those who had been looking forward to the hosting of the event.

“Therefore, we’d like to apologise for any inconveniences caused as this was an eagerly anticipated annual event which celebrated the beauty of the Zimbabwean cultural diversity and celebration of our hopes and aspirations in the Second Republic.” The Chronicle