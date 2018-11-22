Ginimbi denies buying Chicken Inn for inmates

By Melissa Mpofu

Harare businessman and socialite, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who yesterday trended on social media after allegedly treating 1 000 inmates to 2 piecer meals from Chicken Inn has denied these claims.

The controversial businessman who was on Tuesday granted $1 000 bail by the High Court after spending four days in remand prison allegedly splashed over $8 000 and bought each inmate a 2 piecer upon release.

But speaking to Chronicle Showbiz yesterday, Ginimbi said: “I never bought anything for the inmates. I left (remand prison) at 11PM so what time would I have bought? Social media is coming up with all sorts of stories.”

The claims emerged after an image of a Chicken Inn staffer sort of counting the hundreds of boxes that had been arranged along the sitting areas in their outlet surfaced on social media.

Interestingly, a man resembling Ginimbi was also captured in the image approaching the Chicken Inn staffer.

Contacted for comment, a Simbisa Brands official said a lot of orders for Chicken Inn had been placed on Tuesday, but not by Ginimbi.

“On Tuesday we had a lot of orders for the Peace Festival at the National Sports Stadium. These orders were made at different branches and were way more than the purported 1 000 2 piecers,” said the official.

Ginimbi, earlier this week showed off while he was facing serious fraud charges as he bailed out up to 50 people whose cases are still pending at the Harare Magistrates Courts.

Their bail fees ranged from $50 to $500.

He said he did this because of the bond that he created with the inmates during his four nights in cells.

“I looked at them (inmates) when I was arrested and slept there (remand) for four nights. I think some people who’re there don’t have money for real.

“People are struggling to pay amounts like $20 and $50 and stay there forever. I found it in my heart to pay for them and I’m considering doing this monthly, well at least for those who have fees which range from $ 20 to $100.”

To celebrate the release of the Club Sankayi owner and Liquor Boyz boss, an All Khakhi party had been arranged last Friday as Ginimbi’s friends were convinced he would be released then.

Asked if this party would still be held, Ginimbi, a well known party freak said he was not interested in partying.

“There’s nothing to celebrate because I don’t know why I was arrested in the first place. So I have nothing to celebrate,” he said.

However, the socialite’s fans have launched what is being referred to as the “Free Ginimbi” Movement through branded T-Shirts which they are posting on social media.

Comedians such as Mai Titi and social media sensation – Tatelicious also recorded video clips pleading for the release of Harare’s top entertainer also known as “My Guy”.

Zimdancehall chanter, Seh Calaz, not to be outdone, dropped a song titled Gadzirisai (Free Ginimbi) where he advocated for Ginimbi’s release.

Allegations against Ginimbi who was arrested in Harare last Thursday are that between February 2009 and May 2016, his company Piko Trading Private Limited misrepresented to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) that it made total sales of $2 777 678, inclusive of Value Added Tax, when in actual fact the company had made sales amounting to $9 092 951.

To that end, Zimra suffered a prejudice of $417 940. He is also being accused of evading tax with Zimra suffering a total prejudice of $3 468 949.

As part of his bail conditions, Ginimbi was ordered to surrender his passport to the clerk of court and report twice a week at CID Frauds. The Chronicle