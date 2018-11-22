Dynamos need overhaul – Chigowe

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos interim coach Lloyd Chigowe, wants the Harare giants to be overhauled in order to be a competitive machine in the domestic Premiership again.

DeMbare spent the better part of the season fighting for their dear lives in the top-flight.

They only ensured their safety following a late surge that coincided with Chigowe’s arrival as caretaker coach with a mandate to rescue the sinking ship.

He replaced the axed Lloyd Mutasa.

In their worst season, Dynamos have largely been blunt in front of goal finding the target only 28 times in 33 matches while leaky at the back where they have conceded 34 goals meaning they have let in at least a goal in every match.

Their case could not been helped by the uninspiring midfield which clearly lacked the spinal instincts expected at the former champions.

In fact, Dynamos did not have regular midfielders as the coaches were forced to always shift and shuffle Gift Saunyama, Kudzanayi Dhemere, Marvellous Mukumba, Godfrey Mukambi, Blessing Moyo, Valentine Kadonzvo as well as James Marufu.

Although they managed to avoid demotion, Dynamos have largely been average.

Just last Sunday at Rufaro, they needed to come from 2-0 down to force a draw against relegated Mutare City.

Although Chigowe refused to attack his current crop of players, he revealed that DeMbare would be out to rebuild the club’s culture by bringing in new players with a strong mentality.

Although a cloud of uncertainty still hangs over his future, Chigowe is likely to get the Dynamos job on a full time basis after successfully steering them to safety in the few games he has been in charge.

The former Zimbabwe Under-17 coach said he would wish to introduce cosmetics with results in the team’s philosophy.

“All things being equal, we would want to make sure that Dynamos come back to their older self. We would like to pass and draw fans to the stadium.

“Whilst we would like to pursue that passing philosophy, we also want to bear in mind that Dynamos need results. We need to quickly forget the largely forgettable 2018 season in which we were always losing.

“We need to inculcate the spirit of winning games which Dynamos is well-known for. We are Dynamos and we can’t be seen in mid-table yet alone struggling to retain our Premiership status,’’ Chigowe said. He said would massively rebuild the team if they are to be competitive next season.

“We want to start afresh, we are thinking of re-building, bring in more talent so that we start looking like a real Dynamos. Sometimes we have been looking like a caricature of Dynamos.

“Sometimes, you see if you are in command of a team, you do not disparage and go out to say my soldiers are weak alas you will be inviting disaster but the truth always come out in football.

“It’s not under the bed or the table, it shows out in public but definitely there is a lot of shuffling that needs to be done.

“So like what I said, we need to carry out a Caesarean operation and bring in a lot of quality, that’s what I can say at the moment.

“You need to be very careful when recruiting for a big team like Dynamos. We have to sit down, see where we need to review and reshuffle. We will come back strongly next season but we need to be more compact hence we need to be more active on the market.”

Chigowe said his charges would be eager to end a turbulent year with a victory over another of the demoted sides Nichrut at Ascot this weekend. The Herald