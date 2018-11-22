Chase Skuza out of prison

By Bongani Ndlovu

After seven months in prison, singer Chase Skuza (pictured) is out and hitting the ground running as he has already lined up shows to announce his return.

Skuza was in April this year arrested while performing and sentenced to 231 days in prison for failing to pay $2 900 to a South-Africa-based truck driver he defrauded in 2015.

At that time, the magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure ordered Skuza (50) to serve the alternative imprisonment term as he had failed to approach the court seeking an extension of time to pay.

The artiste, who was released from Bulawayo Prison two weeks ago, has been rehearsing in Bulawayo for shows around the region since then.

Dubbed the “Welcome Back Home” shows, Skuza will first perform in Mberengwa at Donhodzo Nite Club tomorrow. On Saturday, he will perform at Mbalabala Nite Club in Mbalabala.

“Next week Saturday, Skuza will be in Inyathi at Senco Nite Club then Filabusi on the Sunday for a performance at 40/40 Night Club.

Promoter of the shows, Assan Mandizvidza Mugumbate, said they were glad Skuza was out adding that he has new material.

“We have organised these shows to welcome Chase Skuza, a musical legend, from prison.

“He has a new album in the pipeline and during the shows, he’ll sample some of the songs,” said Mugumbate.

Skuza said he was relieved to be out of prison and was looking forward to reuniting with fans this festive season.

“Now that I’m out, I’m working hard on an album and rehearsing for my upcoming shows. I’ve lined up many shows from now until the end of the festive season so it’s going to be a busy time.

“I’ve got many songs to play for fans as well,” said Skuza.

Skuza is behind hits such as Banolila (a remake of his late brother Solomon’s track), Wathathi imali yebank wayidla wedwa, Funda ufundisise and Ganda rako rakanaka musikana. The Herald