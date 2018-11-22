Bosso, FC Platinum fail to find net

By Ricky Zililo

A draw was the fairest result at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday, as Highlanders and FC Platinum displayed total passing football, but failed to score on the their final match of the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Highlanders showed great sportsmanship by giving a guard of honour to the champions before kick-off in recognition of FC Platinum’s Premiership glory.

Fireworks had been expected from both teams, with Highlanders out for revenge following the first leg 1-0 away defeat, while FC Platinum were hoping to collect maximum points and reach the 80-point mark.

However, goals eluded both teams as they rarely created meaningful goal scoring opportunities, with the goalkeepers easily dealing with threats on the few occasions that they reached either side of the goal.

It was clear that none of the two sides wanted to lose their last game of the season, as they were cautious in approach, patient in their build-ups and wanted to retain possession for as long as possible, while trying to find openings.

Action centred around the midfield where FC Platinum had Winston Mhango, Rahman Kutsanzira, Devon Chafa, Edwin Madanhanga and Gift Mbweti. Bosso’s midfield was made up of Peter Muduhwa, Denzel Khumalo, Brian Banda, Gabriel Nyoni and Newman Sianchali, who was playing on the wing.

The real tussle was between FC Platinum’s anchorman Mhango and Bosso playmaker Banda, who played their hearts out, as they tried to outclass each other and prove their worth.

So tight was the game that the first goalmouth action was in the 30th minute when poor communication between Highlanders’ goalie Ariel Sibanda and central defenders Tendai Ndlovu and Andrew Mbeba almost gifted Mbweti a goal.

Three minutes later, FC Platinum right-back Raphael Muduviwa sent in a delightful cross which his teammates completely missed.

Highlanders’ striker Tinashe Makanda shot straight at FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari in the 39th minute before Banda’s long-range effort was saved by the visitors’ goalie on the stroke of halftime.

The second half script was the same as the first, with the few chances created all going to waste.

FC Platinum should have found a late winner in the 86th minute, but a weak header by Kelvin Madzongwe off Mhango’s cross didn’t trouble Sibanda.

“This was a duplication of the first leg where both teams protected the ball well. I didn’t expect Norman Mapeza (FC Platinum coach) to field his strong side since he is preparing for the Caf Champions League.

Big up to him and I think a draw was a fair result because this was total football,” said Madinda Ndlovu, the Highlanders’ coach.

Mapeza concurred with Ndlovu, adding that he wanted maximum points, hence his decision to field a strong side.

“We kept possession very well, but at the end of the day it goals which matter. I wasn’t happy with our first half performance because we rarely got to their goal, but in the second half it was a bit better,” said Mapeza.

His team leaves on Saturday for a Caf Champions League preliminary round fixture in Madagascar. The Chronicle

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, McClive Phiri, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Tendai Ndlovu (Adrian Silla, 83rd minute), Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Gabriel Nyoni (Tafadzwa Sibanda, 89th minute), Brian Banda, Tinashe Makanda, Denzel Khumalo (Ray Lunga, 65th minute), Newman Sianchali

FC Platinum: Petros Mhari, Raphael Muduviwa, Elvis Moyo, William Stima, Lawrence Mhlanga, Winston Mhango, Devon Chafa (Never Tigere, 54th minute), Edwin Madanhanga (Kelvin Madzongwe, 67th minute), Rahman Kutsanzira (Marshal Mudehwe, 83rd minute), Gift Mbweti, Albert Eonde.

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

FC Platinum 34 24 6 4 52 14 38 78

Ngezi Platinum 33 20 5 8 50 23 27 65

Chicken Inn 33 15 11 7 41 25 16 56

Triangle 33 17 4 12 42 32 10 55

Highlanders 34 14 9 11 34 29 5 51

Herentals 33 12 12 9 24 24 0 48

Caps United 33 12 11 10 34 30 4 47

Harare City 33 10 17 6 27 25 2 47

Black Rhinos 33 11 13 9 37 30 7 46

**ZPC Kariba 33 12 12 9 28 26 2 45

Dynamos 33 10 12 11 28 34 -6 42

Yadah FC 33 9 13 11 32 39 -7 40

Byo Chiefs 33 9 11 13 29 35 -6 38

Chapungu 33 9 11 13 27 34 -7 38

Nichrut 33 8 9 16 30 40 -10 33

Byo City 33 8 5 20 31 43 -12 29

Mutare City 33 5 8 20 24 52 -28 23

Shabanie 33 3 14 16 24 57 -32 19

**Three points deducted for use of a suspended player.