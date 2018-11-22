7-man gang blocks road, robs driver

By Whinsley Masara

A 25 year old man from Mbalabala lost US$1 000 to seven unidentified machete wielding robbers.

The robbers who are still at large, intercepted the victim and robbed him of cash while he was driving his vehicle, along a gravel road in Pioneer village in Mbalabala.

Mr Njabulo Moyo of Irisvale village 7, was driving alone when the incident occurred at around 11PM on Saturday.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

He appealed to members of the public who may have information on the suspects who are still at large to contact the police.

“We are investigating a case of armed robbery where seven men pounced on the victim after blocking the road that he was using. They blocked the gravel road with large stones and when he arrived at the spot and was trying to figure a way through, the seven men who were armed with machetes pounced on his car and threatened to kill him,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.

“They demanded cash and took US$1 000 that he had on him and quickly vanished into darkness. They are still on the run and nothing has been recovered.”

He warned motorists to desist from driving late at night especially in secluded places.

Police continue to warn the public against keeping large amounts of cash on them to avoid being targeted by robbers.

Chief Insp Ndebele said in most instances, people are robbed by criminals who have information on their financial statuses.

He said sometimes robbers are tipped off that some individuals have money on them.

“By keeping cash on them, people are putting their lives at risk because the robbers can injure or kill their victims,” said Chief Insp Ndebele. The Chronicle