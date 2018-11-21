Tocky, Tahle join hands

By Blessing Masakadza

Youthful musician Tocky Vibes — real name — Obey Makamure has engaged the services of songstress Tahle Wedzinza.

In his latest video Mukana off his album Chamakuvangu, Tahle appears as a video vixen with reports of more projects coming from the duo.

Tahle is famed for her role in Jah Prayzah-led Military Touch Movement (MTM) with a number of singles to her name.

“It was a good experience working with her on the video Mukana and all I can say is more is on its way,” he said.

Tocky has been on a drive dropping videos every week as part of his rebuilding exercise and this according to the singer is paying off.

So far this month he has dropped videos Gudhu, Zvotangidza, Shainira, Kupedza Zuva and the latest Mukana.

“This is a promise I made when I released Chamakuvangu that videos are coming and they are indeed coming. Nowadays videos are the way to go and the response from our fans is overwhelming,” he said.

The 22-track Chamakuvangu has been embraced by music lovers with a number of songs such as Jeri, Faith, Ndiani and Shainira being favourites.

He has again been rewarded by a foreign show scheduled for the United Kingdom over the weekend.

Tocky, despite criticism at home has found favour abroad with a number of shows outside the country.

He is among the most travelled local young artistes. “This Saturday we have a show in the UK what they have called the #ZimHallParty in Leicester. This is among the several shows we have had outside the country. Maybe like it is written a prophet has no honour in his homeland,” he said. Daily News