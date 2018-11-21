Stolen donkey meat sold as zebra

By Yemurai Ushamba

Two men from St Peters village on the outskirts of Bulawayo have appeared in court for allegedly stealing a donkey, slaughtering it and selling the meat to unsuspecting villagers.

Thulani Ncube (38) and Washington Gumede (24) allegedly stole a donkey from their neighbour Mr Vusumuzi Ndlovu (43).

The duo drove the donkey into a bushy area before slaughtering it and sold it as zebra meat to the villagers, the court heard.

Mr Kenneth Shava represented the State.

Ncube pleaded guilty to stock theft when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube while Gumede pleaded not guilty.

The State applied for the separation of their trials.

Mr Ncube remanded Ncube in custody to November 26 for sentencing.

Gumede was remanded out of custody to November 30 for trial.

The state alleged that on November 12 at around 8PM, Ndlovu left his three donkeys unattended in his field at St Peter’s village.

“The duo took advantage of his absence and drove away one male donkey to Mazwi bushy area. They slaughtered the donkey and sold its meat to the villagers as zebra meat,” said Mr Shava.

Ndlovu reported his donkey missing to the police and investigations were launched leading to Ncube’s arrest.

Ncube then implicated Gumede, the court heard.

The total value of the stolen donkey is $200 and nothing was recovered. The Chronicle