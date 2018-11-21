Mukanya tour dates and venues unveiled

Chimurenga music lovers who failed to attend Thomas Mapfumo’s Homecoming Bira in Harare in April this year have been afforded another opportunity to watch the legend live next month when he performs at different venues across the country.

Gweru will be Mapfumo’s first port of call for his nationwide Peace Tour and his show will be at Gweru Golf Club on December 7.

Mapfumo who is based in Oregon, US, is expected to leave his base on December 2 ahead of the Gweru show.

After the Gweru show, he will head to Bulawayo for another show at the Large City Hall on December 8.

A week later, he will travel to Beitbridge for a performance at Pagomba Café. On December 15, he will be in Masvingo where he is billed to perform at Caravan Park.

His next stop will be in Mutare on December 21 at Golden Peacock followed by Kadoma on December 22 at Odyssey. Kariba will have a special treat as the legend will be in their town on Christmas Day.

On December 28, a day before the Zambezi Lager Victoria Falls Carnival, Mapfumo will be in the resort town for a performance at the Vic Falls Primary School.

He will wind up his tour meant to unite Zimbabweans with a performance at the Harare International Conference Centre on New Year’s Eve.

Show organisers, Republic Entertainment through their spokesperson, Max Mugaba said preparations for the event were going on well.

He said tickets are already on sale and can be purchased online at www.clicknpay.africa.

Mugaba invited up-and-coming artistes who want to share the stage with the legend to contact him.

“Our focus is on promoting up-and-coming artistes so we’re inviting them to send their music to us so we can sample it before making a decision,” said Mugaba.

At the Homecoming Bira in April, Mukanya performed with Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, Gary Tight, Andy Muridzo and Sulumani Chimbetu. The Chronicle