Govt shoots down 300pc hike in uniform prices

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Government has shot down proposals by textile firms to hike prices of school uniforms by a massive 300 percent.

This comes after uniform prices went up by as much as 440 percent last month.

Addressing a government-hosted indaba on prices with business leaders on Monday, Industry minister Mangaliso Ndlovu revealed that some players in the textile industry were pushing hard to increase the prices again.

“This last proposal was inspired by a conversation that I had with someone from the textile sector who told me that we should expect school uniforms to rise by no less than 300 percent next year,” Ndlovu said.

“They said that, as manufactures, they had not increased prices but from dispatch up to the last person who buys the product, prices were rising exponentially,” he said.

The minister, however, stressed that government will not countenance unjustified increases.

“We are not going to allow this to continue, we need to ensure that our consumers are not left worse off,” Ndlovu said. Daily News