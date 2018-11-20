Woman gets $1 300 upkeep for twins

By Lisa Mangena

A Chicken Slice finance manager was dragged to court by his estranged wife who was claiming about $1 300 to maintain the couple’s twin children who are two months-old.

Ms Zoogie Kavumbidza was claiming $1 334 from Mr Surensi Jacob. She said the twins have a medical condition and they undergo treatment every month.

“Our children were squashed during birth and they go for medical review every month which costs $234.

The children are only two months old and they need pampers, milk and all.

“Although their father deserted us I believe the money that I’m asking for is a reasonable amount to cater for all their needs. He earns about $6 000 and I’m sure he can afford the children upkeep,” she said.

The magistrate Ms Ulukile Mlea asked Mr Jacob how much he was willing to offer for the children.

Mr Jacob said he was willing to do anything for his children.

“I don’t earn much but for my children I will do anything. I don’t want them to suffer because Ms Kavumbidza and I don’t really get along very well,” he said.

The magistrate ordered Mr Jacob to pay $1 334 as children maintenance with effect from the end of this month.

“Money to be deposited into Ms Kavumbidza’s account and this order will be discharged as the children turn 18,” said the magistrate. The Chronicle