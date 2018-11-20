Stabbed man dies in hospital

By Whinsley Masara

A 34 year old man died at Beitbridge District Hospital, an hour after he was found bleeding from a stab wound on the neck.

Mr Edwin Mapondera of Mapondera village, under Chief Chiweshe in Chiweshe District, was found lying at Zuva Service Station in Beitbridge at around 3PM last Saturday, .

He was ferried to Beitbridge District Hospital for medical attention where he died.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Sgt Thandolwenkosi Moyo said police were investigating a case of murder.

He said the case had initially been recorded as sudden death until the body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital for post mortem and it was revealed that the body had a stab wound.

The results concluded that the man had died of hypodermic shock, vessel injury on the neck and stab wound.

“We are investigating a case of murder that occurred in Beitbridge town where a man was found lying at Zuva Service Station with a stab wound on his neck. The Chronicle