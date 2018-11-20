Sodomite pleads guilty, jailed 13 yrs

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 25 year old man from Kezi has been jailed for 13 years for sodomising his roommate while he was asleep.

Mabutho Moyo who resides at Ebenezer Training Centre in Kezi had anal sex with a 21-year-old roommate who was staying with him at the training centre in September this year.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to indecent assault by Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira.

Moyo was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment of which three years were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. The Chronicle