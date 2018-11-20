‘Mnangagwa involved in blood rituals’ Jonathan Moyo suggests

By Mandla Ndlovu

Exiled former G40 Kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo has alleged that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is involved in black magic that might be the cause of the unexplained fires that are gutting various places in Zimbabwe.

“Unprecedented carnage! Over 110 people have perished on the roads within two weeks since that Guinea trip. It is said that the rituals they do there are something else. Great cause for concern!”

President Mnangagwa recently visited the President of Guinea Conakry where he was honoured with the Grand Cross Award.

“ZANU PF old guard is primitive.” Prof Moyo continued.

“Many know that Mnangagwa is into spirit mediums, nyangas and juju rituals big time. The scarf is a juju item. Reports of rituals done in Guinea are from insiders who say the rituals require bloodletting through induced road carnage and atrocities.”

Prof. further explained that the rituals are done with the belief that the politician maintains political power.

“In the primitive world of spirit mediums and juju rituals, a rich nyanga can cause a powerful and primitive politician to cause the spilling of blood via a bloody atrocity or induced bloody road carnage in the primitive belief the bloodletting will keep the politician in power.”

ZANU PF has a record of strong belief in spiritism. Former President Robert Mugabe and current President Emmerson Mnangagwa have always attended ceremonies organised by various apostolic sects.

In 2005 and 2006, the government sponsored nationwide biras (cleansing ceremonies) in every chiefdom, which meant to, finally, thank the ancestors for independence, to settle the spirits of the war dead, and to ask for rain.

The Christian community in Zimbabwe has set 1 December as the National Day of Prayer in the wake of unexplained accidents and fires which have caused untold suffering to the people of Zimbabwe.

The organisers of the prayer have encouraged all Zimbabweans to pray wherever they are from 6AM to 6PM.

Since the beginning of November, hardly a day passes without a major road accident or unexplained fire taking place. Conspiracy theorists on social media have suggested that there might be spiritual activities behind these incidents. Byo24News