I’m sorry: Kadewere

By Godknows Matarutse

Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere yesterday issued an apology to the nation for a below par performance in the team’s 1-0 defeat to Liberia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Sunday.

Kadewere, who was returning to action for the first time in over three months, having been sidelined by injury had a nightmare afternoon for Zimbabwe at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia.

The Le Havre forward missed a number of good scoring opportunities that could have won the game for the Warriors before the Lone Star scored late in the second half through striker William Jebor, moments after Kadewere had fluffed another very good chance for the Warriors.

It was not Kadewere alone, though, who had a bad day in office, as vice captain Ovidy Karuru was also guilty of missing clear cut chances.

The usually dependable pair of Khama Billiat and skipper Knowledge Musona also had a quiet afternoon.

The defeat left the Warriors still in first place in Group G with eight points while Liberia moved into second with seven points.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are third with six points while Congo are bottom with five points.

With only one game to go, Zimbabwe now need to avoid defeat against Congo next year in order to seal qualification for the finals to be held in Cameroon.

However, Kadewere has been made to be the fall guy as Zimbabwean football fans continue with their post-mortem of the defeat to the Lone Star.

Internet trolls and social media hawks have also savaged the 22-year-old for his performance.

In the avalanche of the criticism, Kadewere took to Facebook where he expressed disappointment and apologised for the defeat.

“Really not a good day in the office today but we live to fight another day, whatever God has planned is bound to happen I’m really sorry for today but tomorrow is another day,” the Highfield-born forward said.

“Happy to be back though real major game in 3 (three) and-a-half months, will keep fighting #teamzim #godaboveall.”

Group G will now be decided in the final round of matches in March next year as all the four teams — Zimbabwe, Liberia, DRC and Congo — still have a chance of qualifying for the tournament.

The defeat at the hands of Liberia complicated things for the Warriors as they now need to win their last match against Congo at home, maintain top spot in the group

while a draw will still see them seal their qualification. DailyNews