Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

OpinionFeatured

Desperation takes over Zanu PF

22,566 7

By Jacob Mafume

The MDC would like inform the public and the media that statements attributed to party leaders who are said to be involved in fights are false.

Cllr Jacob Mafume, MDC National Spokesperson
Cllr Jacob Mafume, MDC National Spokesperson

For the avoidance of doubt, Vice President Prof Welshman Ncube, Vice President Eng Elias Mudzuri and Secretary of Defence and Security, Giles Mutsekwa at no point released the statements that are being attributed to them both in the main and social media.

The statements are fake news and a clear sign of desperation by those who have failed to proffer an alternative to the MDC’s Reclaiming Zimbabwe Agenda against a background of a legitimacy crisis.

Related Articles

MDC fears for Chamisa’s life

49,720 14

Mudzuri guns for Chamisa’s job

46,840 159

Chamisa appeals to internal rivals, defends firing mayors

26,297 59

Jacob Mafume: Price controls, tinkering with the deck while…

20,392 72

In the midst of this crisis, the MDC is focused on strengthening the only credible alternative which is the people’s party. We are clear on the pathway to legitimacy; the five point plan enunciated by President Chamisa offers the foundation. Factionalism is not part of the recipe.

We assure the nation that the people’s party will remain united, strong and focused on the agenda to reclaim victory and transform the lives of the Zimbabwean people.

Behold the New. Change that Delivers!

Clr Jacob Mafume
MDC National Spokesperson

You might also like More from author