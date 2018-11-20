Bashing parents earns man 2 year-term

A Silobela man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for assaulting his mother and father for restraining him from beating up a friend.

Kwekwe magistrate Mr Tayengwa Sangster convicted James Hlabangani (42) of assaulting his parents who restrained him from beating up Mthulisi Ndebele following a misunderstanding.

His mother, Otillia Hlabangani, sustained serious head injuries, while his father Cain Hlabangani sustained a fractured limb.

James will serve an effective 18 months behind bars after Mr Sangster suspended six months on condition of good behaviour.

In passing sentence, Mr Sangster said it was taboo for someone to assault his or her parents.

“It is unheard of that one beats up parents, you send a wrong message to the community therefore you deserve a custodial sentence,” said Mr Sangster.

The State led by Mr Freddy Ndoro alleged that on September 9 this year, around 1800hrs, James and Ndebele had a misunderstanding while at the Hlabangani’s homestead.

The two then shoved and pushed each other and James ran into the kitchen and came back armed with a log that he tried to assault Ndebele with.

His mother, who was disturbed by the noise, rushed to restrain him.

This irked James who turned on his elderly mother and attacked her all over the body with the log.

Mrs Hlabangana screamed for help attracting the attention of her husband who rushed to her assistance, but was also attacked by James.

Members of the community effected a citizen arrest before handing him over to the police. The Herald