WATCH Uebert Angel dance after he receives award from Christ Embassy in Nigeria

This was the moment Prophet Uebert Angel received an award in Nigeria, from Christ Embassy, a church founded by popular Nigerian televangelist, Chris Oyakhilome (Pastor Chris).

According to a post on his official instagram account, Angel received “the 3rd highest Financial Partner award for his partnership with Christ Embassy LMAM.”

The Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder was in Nigeria last week and received the award on Saturday. Before getting his award Angel gave an impromptu dance that got the crowd excited.

Angel and Pastor Chris have struck up a rapport that has seen him regularly travel to Nigeria.

Last month Angel and his wife Beverly went to Nigeria for the glittering marriage ceremony of Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome (popularly known as CSO), a UK based gospel singer and daughter of Pastor Chris and Anita Oyakhilome, got married to her lover Philip Frimpong.

In March this year Angel travelled to Nigeria for a “Global Finance Conference” where he met and spent some time with Pastor Chris. Unknown to many, Pastor Chris played an inspirational role in the formation of Uebert Angel’s Spirit Embassy church in 2007.

“My level of indebtedness, honour and love to and for this man, pastor CHRIS OYAKHILOME, is beyond my ability to articulate and even my own comprehension…. Pastor CHRIS OYAKHILOME is not a man I call a ‘friend’ but a mentor, a life coach and a ‘father figure’ because calling such grace a ‘Friend’ is tantamount undoing all of my spiritual dignity and integrity,” Angel wrote in March.