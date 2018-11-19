Tocky Vibes off to the UK…… promises five-star performance at #ZimHallParty

Tocky Vibes leaves for the United Kingdom this week where he is set to be the star attraction at the #ZimHallParty scheduled for the Corah Banquet Suite in Leicester on Saturday.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio ahead of his departure, the Zimdancehall sensation promised a five-star performance and urged his fans to come in their numbers to support the #ZimHallParty event.

#Team1Love CEO and founder, Silvaa King, told Nehanda Radio; “ZimHallParty is all about us Zimbabweans and other cultures coming together to party enjoy great entertainment. We want people to come and just enjoy the experience of something different.”

The dress code for the event is “smart African attire or smart wear” and doors open at 4pm with the show starting at 6pm sharp. Dinner will be served at 7pm and organisers have urged fans to be time conscious.

Other attractions on the night include a LIVE band, Hard West Music, host MC Sebelebe and Amanda, Double Trouble Dancers, empowerment speech by Vimbai Chinhoyi plus many more. The line up of DJ’s includes King Alfred, Jah Hanief and others.

To buy tickets for ZimHallParty follow this link