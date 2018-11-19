NRZ goods train derails in Hwange

By Leonard Ncube

A National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) goods train derailed at Thompson Junction about 30km outside Hwange on Saturday but no one was injured.

The derailment has also affected the passenger train service between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

NRZ spokesperson Mr Nyasha Maravanyika confirmed the accident which comes barely a fortnight after a passenger train accident at exactly the same spot.

The latest accident occured at around 4pm and the goods train was heading to Victoria Falls.

“Yes there was a derailment. last four wagons derailed but the train detached them and proceeded,” said Mr Maravanyika.

He said no one was injured.

“There were no injuries at all. This has to do with our dilapidated infrastructure which basically needs rehabilitation and overhauling. This is the reason why Government has allowed NRZ to solicit for investors to ensure we recapitalise our rail system,” said Mr Maravanyika.

Following the accident, the passenger train service between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls was suspended.

NRZ technicians were still working to clear the line by the time of writing yesterday.

The affected railway is used by tourists for adventures that include game viewing.

Two weeks ago, a passenger train derailed at Thompson Junction and blocked the railway line for two days resulting in train users being stranded.

In June this year another goods trains derailed near Cinderella suburb in Hwange town. The Chronicle