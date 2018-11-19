Man shot in dispute over $30

By Anesu Madiye

A Harare man last week appeared in court on attempted murder charges after he shot at another man, injuring his ear, over $30. Gladmore Musanhi (51) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

He was released on $300 bail and the matter was remanded to December 6.

Allegations are that on November 12, Callisto Blessing Musariri was hired by Gladmore Musanhi to move a vehicle engine from his yard to the main gate so that it could be loaded into a lorry by a forklift.

Musariri and his colleagues charged Musanhi $80 for the job.

When they completed the task they demanded their payment.

Musanhi then gave them $50 instead of $80 and refused to pay the balance of $30 leading to a misunderstanding.

Musariri and his colleagues took some drums and other materials at the garage and blocked the entrance so that the lorry could not drive through to ferry the engine.

Musanhi tried to remove the barricades himself, but was barred from doing so by the complainant.

In a fit of rage, Musanhi allegedly left the place and came back armed with a pistol which he pointed at Musariri.

He then fired a shot which hit Musariri on the ear and he fell down.

Musanhi then left the scene and handed himself over to the police.

He was arrested and the firearm recovered.

Musariri was taken to Harare Central Hospital where he is being treated.

Meanwhile, police have noted an upsurge in cases of murder and rape and say perpetrators have completely lost respect for human life, writes Elita Chikwati.

They advised members of the public living alone not to take any chances with intruders and ensure doors and windows were always locked.

This follows a murder case which occurred last week where a woman was found dead in her house in Harare.

The deceased had a stab wound.A blood-stained kitchen knife was found on the floor.

According to Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, the informant visited his girlfriend at her home and found the screen door unlocked and the main door open.

“On entering the bedroom, he found his girlfriend lying on the floor facing downwards. The deceased had a stab wound and a blood stained kitchen knife was observed on the floor.

“The accused is still at large and police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba. The Herald