Land developers target Bulawayo golf course

By Auxilia Katongomara

The Bulawayo City Council has resolved to allocate a portion of one of its oldest golf courses, Harry Allen Golf Club to land developers for the construction of Town Houses.

The allocation of a portion of the golf course comes a few years after former deputy mayor, Mr Gift Banda purchased 3,5 hectares of a portion of Ascot Race Course for the same purpose.

Harry Allen Golf Club is located along Cecil Avenue near the National University of Science and Technology.

According to the latest report, council received offers from three companies that want to establish Town Houses on a portion of Harry Allen Golf course measuring 1 hectare each.

“The Town Lands and Planning Committee recommended that the three companies, Bravo Investments, Reclon Consultants and TCI International be offered Stands 19412, 19413, and 19414 BT respectively at a cost of $120 000 each subject to the usual terms and conditions.

Council said the sale of the stands was however subject to approval by the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

Councillor Mlandu Ncube said Bravo Investments had failed to complete development on the land it was allocated elsewhere and should therefore not be allocated new land.

Councillors Felix Mhaka and Tawanda Ruzive concurred saying council should not create land barons.

They said there was need to spread such opportunities to other companies that had the capacity to develop the land.

“Tender should be awarded to companies whose design would keep the aesthetics suitable around the golf course,” read the council report.

The report said an application to buy land for construction of town houses on a portion of remainder of 1403 Bulawayo Township (Kumalo) by Dr Ray Ndhlukula had previously been deferred for more information with regard to the applicant’s capacity.

“The applicant has now submitted a letter from Titan Law dated 15th October, 2018 in terms of which it has been confirmed that in excess of US$800 000 was available for the proposed project,” reads the report.

Councillors then recommended that: “Dr R C Ndhlukula, Reclon Consultants, and TCI International be offered Stands 19412, 19413, and 19414 BT respectively at a cost of $120 000 each subject to the usual terms and conditions. The Chronicle