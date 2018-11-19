Fans boo Sadio Mane

An inconsolable Sadio Mane had to be helped off the pitch by his teammates on Saturday after missing a golden chance in Senegal’s win over Equatorial Guinea.

You wouldn’t have known it, but Liverpool star Mane was actually on the winning side in the African Cup of Nations soccer qualifier after Luis Meseguer put the ball past his own goalkeeper shortly after the start of the second half. But when Mane spurned an opportunity to double the lead, the travelling Senegalese fans turned on their main man.

He was booed and taunted for the miss, and when the full-time whistle was finally blown Mane slumped to the floor in tears. His teammates tried to comfort him, but he broke down again as he made his way off the field, falling to the ground a second time, before his teammates picked him up and escorted him off the pitch.

Mane covered his face in his shirt as he made his way off the pitch, having been visibly upset with his below-par performance and the reaction he received from supporters. — AFP