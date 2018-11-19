Comic pastor longs for TV space

By Bongani Ndlovu

Fast-rising comedian, the Comic Pastor says he turned to online platforms for his comedy skits after noticing that ZBCtv was not accommodating the genre which has become his great source of income.

Through platforms such as PO Box TV, the Comic Pastor, real name Prosper Ngomashi, has been making people laugh for the past five years and has won awards along the way.

The funny man through skits online, has kept people glued to their computers and mobile phones, watching his comedy that touches on most topical issues. This has made him popular.

Ideally, the Comic Pastor said he wanted to have his skits shown on TV, but after ZBCtv said comedy was not profitable, he resorted to online platforms.

“Our national broadcaster doesn’t want to promote comedy and according to them it is not profitable and entertaining. I decided to use my own platforms online to push the genre and talent in order to prove them wrong.

“I started recording and sharing skits online in 2013 and people loved what I was doing,” said the Comic Pastor.

He said social media does not pose any challenges for them as artistes as they can share their talent without inhibition.

“Online skits however don’t get you the revenue but they expose you to the corporates. When you become popular because of your skits, companies engage you to assist in marketing their goods and services,” said the Comic Pastor.

Reflecting on this year, the Comic Pastor said it has been one of transformation.

Recently, the Comic Pastor was featured on Enzo Ishall of Kanjiva fame and Jah Signal’s music videos. The Chronicle