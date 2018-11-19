Bitcoin falls below $5,000

The value of Bitcoin has fallen below $5,000 (£3,889) for the first time since October 2017.

The fall brought the total value of all Bitcoin in existence to below $87bn.

On Thursday, 15 November, Bitcoin Cash – an offshoot of Bitcoin – split into two different crypto-currencies, which are now in competition with each other.

And some observers have blamed this for creating turmoil in the crypto-currency markets, with many of the digital assets experiencing falls.

Bitcoin exchange Kraken said in a blog post that it regarded one of the two new Bitcoin Cash crypto-currencies – Bitcoin SV – as “an extremely risky investment”.

Bitcoin is a notoriously volatile crypto-currency.

At its peak, in November 2017, it briefly hit $19,783 – which means the price has fallen by about 75%. BBC